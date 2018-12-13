//BREAKING: Body Recovered from Withlacoochee River

Share with friends













BROOKS CO – Thursday, December 13, 2018 – According to information from Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk, a man who had been stopped by Georgia State Patrol ran.

While they were unable to locate the man at the time, his body has been recovered in the Withlacoochee River in Brooks County.

“What I understand they recovered the body around 1:30 p.m. today,” Sheriff Paulk said. “The GBI is investigating it now.”

There is no official release yet. Valdosta Today will be covering the developments as they come.