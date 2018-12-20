//Body Recovered from Withlacoochee River Identified

Share with friends













PHOTO: Ijonn Parrish FB page

BROOKS, CO – According to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation press release, on Thursday, December 13, 2018, about 12:45 p.m., the agency was requested to assist in a death investigation of a male recovered in the Withlacoochee River off of Highway 94 / Georgia 133 in Brooks County by Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey.

GBI Agents and Crime Scene Specialists traveled to the area where they met with Brooks County Deputies, Brooks County Fire-Rescue and personnel with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources who were continuing a multi-day search. The search continued in an area where an adult male individual ran from a Georgia State Patrol Trooper who had conducted a traffic stop on December 8.

The decedent was transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon, Georgia where an autopsy was conducted.

The identity of the body has been released five days later as Ijonn Parrish, 22, of Quitman.

According to GBI Special-Agent-in-Charge (SAC) Jamy Steinberg, law enforcement was searching for Parrish after he ran from GSP on December 8.

“Parrish provided a false name to the trooper when asked of his identity. It was determined that Parrish was not the person he said he was when the trooper ran the vehicle registration and name provided by Parrish. The trooper then attempted to place Parrish under arrest and he resisted and fled on foot from the scene,” Steinberg said.

The trooper and other law enforcement searched for Parrish, but couldn’t find him, according to the GBI.

Parrish was the younger brother of former University of Georgia Malkom Parrish, recognized as a prized Bulldog cornerback.