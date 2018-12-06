//ATTN: Lowndes County Makes Sand Available to Residents for Weather Preparedness

Share with friends













LOWNDES – The forecast has not changed from yesterday with regards to the possibility for localized flooding.

Lowndes County is providing sand for residents that would like to fill sand bags for use on private property.

Sand is currently available at the following locations:

1. The Fire Station on Bemiss Rd – 4970 Bemiss Road Valdosta, GA 31605

2. The Fire Station on Old Quitman Hwy – 3979 Old Quitman Highway Valdosta, GA 31601

3. The old Fire Station location in Clyattville – 5000 Cedar Drive Valdosta, GA 31601

Sand bags are available at local home improvement and hardware retailers.