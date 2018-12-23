//Arrest Made in Edith Sheffield Death

Share with friends













DOUGLAS, GA -On Friday, December 21, 2018, GBI Agents and Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Timothy Larue Sheffield, in connection with the death of Edith Carole Sheffield, on the following charges: One count of Murder, one count of Aggravated Assault, one count of Arson, and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Sheffield was transported to the Coffee County Jail.



On Friday, January 18, 2013, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that there was a house fire at 10817 Bowens Mill Rd., Broxton, Georgia. Deputies and the fire department responded. After the fire was extinguished, the body of Edith Carole Sheffield was found in the residence. The body of Edith Sheffield was transported to the GBI Medical examiner’s office where her death was ruled as a homicide.



On Saturday, January 19, 2013, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office received a request by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the death investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI at (912) 389-4103.