//Annie Garland Retires After 65 Years…Again

VALDOSTA – Annie Lois Jones Garland celebrated her second retirement on Monday, December 17 after 65 years of serving the citizens and families of this community. Valdosta Mayor John Gayle presented Mrs. Garland with a special presentation by proclaiming December 17, 2018 as Annie Lois Jones Garland Day in the City of Valdosta. The celebration was attended by her family, former co-workers and friends.

Mrs. Garland was born in Valdosta, Georgia to the late Thomas Mack Jones and Gertrude Council Jones in the Jones Community of Lowndes County, Georgia. Mrs. Garland was first baptized at Riverhill Missionary Baptist Church on James Road during her teen years and later joined the Church of God by Faith of Valdosta in 1952 where she has been a member for the past 65 years and her son, Elder Curtis H. Jones, Sr. is her pastor.

Mrs. Garland graduated from Dasher High School in 1949 and attended Ft. Valley State College from 1949-1951 where she majored in mathematics and home economics. Mrs. Garland returned home and began working in 1953 with The Atlanta Life Insurance Company, at that time the largest Black-owned insurance company in the world, as Secretary until her retirement in 1993.

Mrs. Garland was called by the Late Claydon H. Barron to come work as Office Manager for Azalea City Bonding Company in 1995 where she faithfully served until a second retirement in 2018.

Mrs. Garland has been married to the Elder James Garland, Sr. for the past 24 years and her three grandsons have continued her legacy of education and service, Corey Robinson, a graduate of Savannah State University, Curtis Jones, Jr., a graduate of Valdosta State University and Chey Jones, a graduate of Fort Valley State University.

Mrs. Garland is known for her love of people and helping others have a better way of life. She used her professional career of work to minister and encourage individuals and families. Mrs. Garland will never be forgotten for her impeccable dress of beautiful professional skirt suits, stockings, pumps and pearls.

Mrs. Annie Lois Jones Garland is an exemplary role model of faith, work ethic and citizenship. She states, “I have worked hard. Now I can do what I want to do, when I want to.”