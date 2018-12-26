//26 Traffic Deaths During Christmas Travel

December 30 – According to a report from AllOnGeorgia.com, traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 26 traffic deaths. This year, the holiday travel period was 126-hours long. It began at 6 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 21, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 26.
This, however, does not include all counties in Georgia, as some agencies did not report.
Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 700 traffic crashes that resulted in 333 injuries and 14 fatalities. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, 285 people were arrested for driving under the influence, while 9,978 citations and 15,888 warnings were issued.
Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Atlanta PD; Gwinnett Co. PD; Columbia Co. S/O; DeKalb Co. PD (2); Clayton Co. PD; Savannah PD (2); Lawrenceville PD (2); Dade Co. S/O; and Floyd Co. PD.
Christmas Holiday Traffic Count
6 p.m. Fri., Dec. 21 – 11:59 p.m. Tues., Dec. 26
126-Hour Holiday Period
|Deaths
|Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia
|Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers
|14
|Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies
|12
|Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period
|26
|GSP Troops
|Agencies Reporting Fatalities
|Total Fatalities
|Troop A
|GSP Cartersville; GSP Paulding; GSP LaFayette; Dade Co. S/O; Floyd Co. PD
|5
|Troop B
|GSP Blue Ridge (2)
|2
|Troop C
|Atlanta PD; Gwinnett Co. PD; DeKalb PD (2); Clayton Co. PD; Lawrenceville PD (2)
|7
|Troop D
|GSP Villa Rica
|1
|Troop E
|GSP Madison; GSP Dublin; GSP Monroe (2); Columbia Co. S/O
|5
|Troop F
|GSP Statesboro
|1
|Troop G
|GSP Colquitt
|1
|Troop H
|0
|Troop I
|GSP Rincon (2); Savannah PD (2)
|4