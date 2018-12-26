//26 Traffic Deaths During Christmas Travel

Share with friends













December 30 – According to a report from AllOnGeorgia.com, traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 26 traffic deaths. This year, the holiday travel period was 126-hours long. It began at 6 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 21, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 26.

This, however, does not include all counties in Georgia, as some agencies did not report.

Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 700 traffic crashes that resulted in 333 injuries and 14 fatalities. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, 285 people were arrested for driving under the influence, while 9,978 citations and 15,888 warnings were issued.

Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Atlanta PD; Gwinnett Co. PD; Columbia Co. S/O; DeKalb Co. PD (2); Clayton Co. PD; Savannah PD (2); Lawrenceville PD (2); Dade Co. S/O; and Floyd Co. PD.

