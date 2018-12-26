//26 Traffic Deaths During Christmas Travel
December 30 – According to a report from AllOnGeorgia.com, traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 26 traffic deaths. This year, the holiday travel period was 126-hours long. It began at 6 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 21, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 26.

This, however, does not include all counties in Georgia, as some agencies did not report.

Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 700 traffic crashes that resulted in 333 injuries and 14 fatalities. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, 285 people were arrested for driving under the influence, while 9,978 citations and 15,888 warnings were issued.

Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Atlanta PD; Gwinnett Co. PD; Columbia Co. S/O; DeKalb Co. PD (2); Clayton Co. PD; Savannah PD (2); Lawrenceville PD (2); Dade Co. S/O; and Floyd Co. PD.

Christmas Holiday Traffic Count

6 p.m. Fri., Dec. 21 – 11:59 p.m. Tues., Dec. 26

126-Hour Holiday Period

Deaths
Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia
Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers14
Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies12
Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period26
GSP TroopsAgencies Reporting FatalitiesTotal Fatalities
Troop AGSP Cartersville; GSP Paulding; GSP LaFayette; Dade Co. S/O; Floyd Co. PD5
Troop BGSP Blue Ridge (2)2
Troop CAtlanta PD; Gwinnett Co. PD; DeKalb PD (2); Clayton Co. PD; Lawrenceville PD (2)7
Troop DGSP Villa Rica1
Troop EGSP Madison; GSP Dublin; GSP Monroe (2); Columbia Co. S/O5
Troop FGSP Statesboro1
Troop GGSP Colquitt1
Troop H0
Troop IGSP Rincon (2); Savannah PD (2)4
