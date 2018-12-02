//2 Arrested for Millpond Plantation Fund Theft

Share with friends













PHOTO: Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office

THOMAS CO – December 21, 2018 – On April 26, 2018, the GBI was requested to initiate an investigation into the theft and misappropriation of funds of Millpond Plantation in Thomasville, GA by the Thomas County District Attorney’s Office. An audit conducted on Millpond Plantation business records indicated discrepancies and funds believed to be missing.

The GBI began an investigation, coordinated with auditors to further the audit of records, receipts, and business documents to further look into other areas where funds were taken. To date, approximately $1.5 million has been identified as being taken from the business. Agents are completing interviews of witnesses and vendors associated with the Plantation where original receipts and documentation were obtained to identify legitimate and fraudulent purchases and expenditures.

Michael Alan “Mike” Crozier, 51, of Camilla, GA, who was employed as the Manager of Millpond Plantation beginning in September 2005, was arrested and booked into the Thomas County Jail on December 20, 2018. Crozier has been charged with 11 counts of felony theft by taking.

Carrie Crozier, 47, of Whigham, GA, who was the wife of Mike Crozier while he was employed at Millpond Plantation, was arrested and booked into the Thomas County Jail on December 21, 2018. Crozier has been charged with four counts of felony theft by taking.

The above charges allege thefts by the Croziers which took place in Thomas County. Agents have also determined other thefts occurred outside of Thomas County. Agents will consult with the appropriate prosecutors in the respective jurisdictions for possible additional charges in those areas. This case is active and ongoing. When complete, the case will be provided to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.