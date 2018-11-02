//Worldwide Bridge Phenom Until 97, Miss Essie Norman Celebrates a Century of Life

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Miss Essie Norman celebrated her 100th birthday October 28.

Friday before her birthday PruittHealth – Crestwood hosted a huge birthday bash for her where her family and friends from the senior center were able to attend. There was a cake and other refreshments.

A bottle of champagne was popped and she enjoyed a glass in honor of her 100 years blessed.

The other residents toasted in her honor with nonalcoholic bubbly.

Two student organizations (ASA & Impact) from Valdosta State University presented her with a card and a bundle of balloons. The Kappa Fraternity also performed their famous “stroll” for her.

Miss Essie is a kind, sincere and classy woman.

She was a worldwide bridge player until the age of 97. She’s played bridge in almost every continent of the world, her nephew said. Of twelve siblings, she is the last one living. She was married for 52 years and although she has no children she has loads of nieces and nephews, including great nieces and nephews who “love her to pieces.”

“At PruittHealth, she enjoys playing cards, drinking coffee and reading the newspaper on the front porch with me the Activity Director,” said Erica Thrift. “She and I have and developed a strong bond. She has also made friends since her admission to PruittHealth earlier this year. According to her nephew she has alwasy had an adventurous spirit so being able to go on PruittHealth’s monthly outings is wonderful for her.”

From all of us at Valdosta Today and Black Crow Media, Happy 100!