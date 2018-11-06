//Wiregrass Hosts Free Application Day this Thursday

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will accept new student applications for Fall Semester on Free Application Day, November 8. Any new student who applies in person on this day will have the application fee waived. Free Application Day will be held on the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus, Coffee Campus, Cook County WDC Campus, Moody AFB Extended Campus, and the Valdosta Campus from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Spring Semester classes begin January 9, 2019.

New for Spring, the Valdosta Campus will offer an Associate’s Degree in Mechatronics Technology. Mechatronics is a systems approach in engineering from basic electronics, to robotics, to mechanical systems, and more. Graduates can go to work as automation technicians, engineering assistants, instrumentation technicians, or system integrators. Any company that uses high tech automation including sensor technologies, robotics, variable frequency drives, vision systems, and process controls and instrumentation would be places of employment for Mechatronic graduates. Wiregrass has articulations agreements with many college and universities. Graduates who wish to continue their education can pursue entrance into Kennesaw State University’s Bachelor of Applied Science in Manufacturing Operations within the Engineering program. The college is also beginning a new associate degree in surgical technology. While the collage has offered a diploma in this program for years, the new associate degree expands the curriculum and provides the degree attainment many need for job promotion in field. Graduates from the diploma program could be just a couple classes away from having a degree. Coffee Campus will be offering Machine Tool Technology as a new evening class. The evening class was created at the specific request of local industries in Douglas. There are a number of machine shops and manufacturer in Douglas, Ambrose, Ocilla, and Fitzgerald who hire machinist.

Wiregrass has 34 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Students enrolled in these programs could qualify for additional monies to help pay for college. For those applying for financial aid (FAFSA), there is a priority date of November 26, if applying for Fall Semester. Information on Fall Semester, new programs, the HOPE Career Grant, or Free Application Day, can be found online at www.wiregrass.edu, or by calling 229-333-2100.