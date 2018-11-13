Local NewsNovember 13, 2018 Winston Williams Sworn in as New City Marshal Share with friendsVALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta recently swore in Winston Williams as the newest City Marshal for Code Enforcement. Williams will be responsible for Zone 1. To see the city zones you can look at a map here. TAGS: city of valdostaNew city marshallWinston Williams new city marshal for code enforcement Related posts Valdosta City Schools Awarded for…VSU Biology Students Explore Biodiversity…Lowndes County Schools Early Dismissal…Attempted Carjacking Ends in DeathBlanton Commons Shooting Leads to…SGMC Nationally-Recognized for Promotion of…SGMC Unveils Healer’s Touch Statue…VCS Announces Early Dismissal Friday…VSU’s 2018 Presidential Excellence Awards…Girls on the Run Star…