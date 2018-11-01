//W.G. Nunn Elementary Inaugural Literary Parade

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – W.G. Nunn Elementary recently held their Inaugural Literary Parade. Students and teachers were invited to dress as their favorite book character. Each grade strolled past the group of judges where student costumes were rated on creativity, originality, and adherence to the book theme. The parade continued down the hall to the gym where families were on hand to enjoy the day. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes were awarded to students in each grade level. The overall school-wide winner was 4th grader, Reyna Chun (Mary Poppins). Teacher winner was 2nd grade teacher, Brittany Worrell (Ms. Frizzel).

PHOTO: W.G. Nunn Principal, Wade Beale, presents the award to Literary Parade overall winner, Reyna Chung (Mary Poppins)