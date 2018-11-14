//W.G. Nunn Elementary Beta Club Served at Soup Kitchen

VALDOSTA – Twenty-four members of the W.G. Nunn Elementary Jr. Beta Club served lunch at the Saturday Soup Kitchen hosted by Central Avenue Church of Christ.

Along with church members and local Boy Scouts, the Jr. Betas served over 200 guests. The group was highly appreciated and praised for their willingness to serve and the outstanding character they displayed.

The Beta Club is a national organization that promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. W.G. Nunn teachers, Sheila McCall and Anne Cardella are sponsors of the group.