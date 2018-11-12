//VSU’s 2018 Presidential Excellence Awards Honor Distinguished Faculty and Staff

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently recognized its 2018 Presidential Excellence Award recipients.

Each year, VSU continues its tradition of honoring faculty and staff excellence with awards recognizing the diverse talents and contributions of its innovative and active employees. Awards are given for excellence in teaching, research, service, online teaching, and scholarship of teaching and learning.

Dr. Theodore Uyeno, associate professor of biology, is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Research. The award recognizes a faculty member with a strong record of creative scholarship. Uyeno was chosen for his extensive research in the field of biomechanics; his efforts to encourage graduate and undergraduate research; and his drive to find practical applications for his discoveries. (read full story at https://www.valdosta.edu/ about/news/releases/2018/09/ dr.-theodore-uyeno-honored- with-presidential-excellence- award-for-research.php)

Deborah Davis, director of VSU’s Archives and Special Collections, is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Service. The award recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated a strong and consistent commitment to service at VSU and to the local community. Davis was chosen for her extensive service at the university, community, state, national, and international level over the last 25 years. (read full story at https://www.valdosta.edu/ about/news/releases/2018/08/ deborah-davis-honored-with- presidential-excellence-award- for-service.php)

Dr. Ubaraj Katawal, associate professor of English, is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching. The award recognizes a faculty member who demonstrates a strong commitment to quality online teaching and learning; employs innovative online teaching practices; and develops rapport with individual learners in and beyond the virtual classroom. Katawal was chosen for his student-friendly course designs; his consistent and intentional accessibility to students; and his ability to facilitate in-depth discussions and nuanced learning in an online setting. (read full story at https://www.valdosta.edu/ about/news/releases/2018/09/ dr.-ubaraj-katawal-honored- with-presidential-excellence- award-for-online-teaching.php)

Abigail Heuss, associate professor of art, is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching. The award recognizes a faculty member who employs innovative teaching strategies and demonstrates a strong commitment to student success. Heuss was chosen for consistently creating an active learning environment that encourages collaboration, inquiry, and self-discovery. (read full story at https://www.valdosta.edu/ about/news/releases/2018/09/ abigail-heuss-honored-with- presidential-excellence-award- for-teaching.php)

Dr. Chunlei Liu, professor of computer science, is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Scholarship of Teaching and Learning. The award recognizes a faculty member who produces innovative scholarly work on the science of teaching and learning and regularly contributes new questions and knowledge on the subject. Liu was chosen for his consistent efforts to practice and encourage lifelong learning; conduct research to constantly improve his teaching skills and VSU’s Department of Computer Science; and share his findings with colleagues in the field. (read full story at https://www.valdosta.edu/ about/news/releases/2018/08/ dr.-chunlei-liu-honored-with- presidential-excellence-award- for-scholarship-of-teaching- and-learning.php)

Ashley Cooper, assistant director of the Office of Employee and Organizational Development, and Jeffrie Shipley, technology team leader for the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, are the recipients of the Presidential Excellence Award for Service: Classified Staff. The award recognizes staff members who exhibit high standards of service and an exemplary and innovative job performance.

Cooper was chosen for her extensive service, progressive leadership, and untiring work ethic in multiple offices and departments across campus. (read full story at https://www.valdosta.edu/ about/news/releases/2018/10/ ashley-cooper-honored-with- presidential-excellence-award- for-service-classified-staff. php)

Shipley was chosen for his extensive service throughout many parts of the campus and community and for his longstanding record of going above and beyond in ways that often fall outside his required job duties. (read full story at https://www.valdosta.edu/ about/news/releases/2018/10/ jeffrie-shipley-honored-with- presidential-excellence-award- for-service-classified-staff. php)

The 2018-2019 recipients were publicly recognized at the fall convocation and received a monetary prize of $1,000.

PHOTO CAPTION: The 2018 VSU Presidential Excellence Award recipients, who were recognized at fall convocation, are (from left to right) Dr. Theodore Uyeno, Dr. Chunlei Liu, Abigail Heuss, Ashley Cooper, Dr. Ubaraj Katawal, Deborah Davis, and Jeffrie Shipley.