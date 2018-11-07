//VSU Poli Sci Dept to Recap 2018 Midterm Elections

Share with friends













PHOTO: Wenda Gaile Bailey

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Department of Political Science and Pi Sigma Alpha: The National Political Science Honor Society will present Coffee Talk 2.0: What Just Happened? Recapping the 2018 Midterm Elections at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, in Converse Hall Auditorium. Admission is free of charge and open to the public.

Coffee Talk 2.0: What Just Happened? Recapping the 2018 Midterm Elections will feature Dr. James T. LaPlant, dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, interim dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, and professor of political science; Dr. Mandi Bates Bailey, associate professor of political science; and Dr. Bernard Tamas, assistant professor of political science. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear from these local political experts and ask questions.

The Department of Political Science presented Coffee Talk: Previewing the 2018 Elections on Oct. 18.

Converse Hall is located on VSU’s Main Campus, opposite Nevins Hall on the Pedestrian Mall.

Please contact the Department of Political Science at (229) 333-5771 to learn more.