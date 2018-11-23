//VSU Planetarium Presents “Season of Light” Nov 29

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State University Planetarium will present “Season of Light” at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29. This annual holiday presentation is free of charge and open to the public.

“Season of Light” will begin with a look at the wonders of the December sky, including star clusters, nebulae, and galaxies. This will be followed by a description of the origin of the seasons and an exploration of the astronomical origins of cherished holiday traditions.

VSU’s Department of Physics, Astronomy, and Geosciences provided the following synopsis for the show: “In the full-dome video ‘Season of Light,’ produced by Loch Ness Productions and narrated by Noah Adams, we shall trace the history of many of the world’s most endearing holiday customs, all of which involve lighting up the winter season — festive Christmas tree lights, burning the Yule log, and the ritual lighting of the Hanukkah menorah. The show recounts the religious and cultural rituals practiced during the time of the winter solstice, not just Christian and Jewish traditions but also Celtic, Nordic, Roman, Irish, Mexican, and Hopi traditions. We’ll also take a look at some of our more light-hearted seasonal traditions — exchanging gifts, kissing under the mistletoe, and decking the halls with greenery and candles — and we’ll examine some of the explanations that have been proposed for the star over Bethlehem.”

Seating for each of the three presentations is limited to 47 guests. Free admission tickets will be distributed beginning at 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at the VSU Planetarium.

The VSU Observatory will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting, allowing guests the opportunity to view the stars and planets.

Located on the third floor of Nevins Hall, the VSU Planetarium features a Digitarium Kappa digital projector, which can reproduce the night sky as seen from anywhere on Earth or from the surface of any object in the solar system, at any time in history, past or future. This technology is the first of its kind in the world.

Limited parking will be available in front of Nevins Hall and across Patterson Street.

Planetarium public outreach shows are appropriate for children and adults ages 5 and up.

Contact VSU’s Department of Physics, Astronomy, and Geosciences at (229) 333-5752 for more information.