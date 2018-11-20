//VSU Celebrates Giving Tuesday Nov. 27, Encourages Donations

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will celebrate Giving Tuesday on Nov. 27.

This is an opportunity for Blazer Nation family and friends to show their support of the university’s tradition of academic, creative, athletic, research, and service excellence on campus, in the community, and around the world.

“One of the keys to success at Valdosta State is the support we receive from our friends in the community, our faculty and staff, our retirees, and our alumni,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president. “Gifts to VSU change the lives of our students and help us continue to provide an inspired education, facilitate more transformational and experiential learning opportunities, and enhance our impact on the region we serve.”

Online donations will be accepted at http://blog.valdosta.edu/ givingtuesday/ during the 24-hour period, and donors may choose the area they wish to support.

No amount is too small; every gift makes a difference.

VSU raised more than $86,000 during the 2017 event.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media.