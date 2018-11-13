//VSU Biology Students Explore Biodiversity at Grand Bay

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Who says biology has to be boring? Valdosta State University students from Biology 1010: Evolution and the Diversity of Life, taught by Dr. Leslie Jones, saw their education come to life during a trip to Grand Bay Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, Nov. 10.

Forty-four students went on the extra credit field trip that included a one-mile hike and a chance to see captive animals that are part of the educational exhibits. Participants got up close and personal with biodiversity as they walked through six different eco-regions and had a chance to hold a baby alligator, feed a deer, and watch the feeding of snakes, skunks, a bobcat, and a great horned owl.