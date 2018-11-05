//VPD, Local Businesses Collect, Deliver Supplies to Hurricane-Ravaged Mexico Beach

PHOTO CREDIT: Valdosta Police Department Facebook page

VALDOSTA – Recently, members of the Valdosta Police Department and several surrounding businesses teamed up to collect and deliver supplies to Mexico Beach, Florida. This effort was to provide relief to the victims of Hurricane Michael who are still in place. Thanks to the many generous donations from local businesses and local citizens of this and surrounding communities, a large Badcock delivery truck as well as personal vehicles were fully-loaded with donated items and delivered to the residents who were devastated by the hurricane.

Another relief effort is currently underway. This time, requests are being made for school supplies before the schools reopen in the coming weeks. The Valdosta Police Department is currently a drop-off location, and if you would like to help, below is a list of supplies needed. VPD is also currently working to obtain additional drop-off locations. For additional information you may contact Officer Alvin May 229-561-4457. November 16th deadline for delivery drop off.

Drop-Off locations:

Valdosta Police Department

Steel’s Jewelry

This is the School Supply list posted by Mexico Beach:

#2 Pencils

8ct Washable Markers

Spiral Notebooks, wide rule

12 ct Color Pencils

Erasers (pink, large)

Scissors

Glue Sticks

Washable White Glue

Rulers

Pencil Carry Case

Antibacterial Wipes

Facial Tissue

Hand Sanitizer

Hand Soap

2 Pocket Folders

Construction Paper

Pencil Sharpener

Blue of Black Ink Pens

10 Digit Scientific Calculators

Highlighters

Book Bags

Chips, (kid friendly)

Cookies

Apple Sauce

Fruit Cups

Individually Packaged Cereals

Pudding Cups

Pretzels

Goldfish Snack Crackers

Fruit Snacks

100% Juice Boxes