//VPD, Local Businesses Collect, Deliver Supplies to Hurricane-Ravaged Mexico Beach

PHOTO CREDIT: Valdosta Police Department Facebook page
VALDOSTA – Recently, members of the Valdosta Police Department and several surrounding businesses teamed up to collect and deliver supplies to Mexico Beach, Florida. This effort was to provide relief to the victims of Hurricane Michael who are still in place. Thanks to the many generous donations from local businesses and local citizens of this and surrounding communities, a large Badcock delivery truck as well as personal vehicles were fully-loaded with donated items and delivered to the residents who were devastated by the hurricane.
Another relief effort is currently underway. This time, requests are being made for school supplies before the schools reopen in the coming weeks. The Valdosta Police Department is currently a drop-off location, and if you would like to help, below is a list of supplies needed. VPD is also currently working to obtain additional drop-off locations. For additional information you may contact Officer Alvin May 229-561-4457. November 16th deadline for delivery drop off.
Drop-Off locations:
Valdosta Police Department
Steel’s Jewelry
Martin Motors in Nashville and Dr. Jeff Cox in Nashville are additional drop off points.
This is the School Supply list posted by Mexico Beach:
#2 Pencils
8ct Washable Markers
Spiral Notebooks, wide rule
12 ct Color Pencils
Erasers (pink, large)
Scissors
Glue Sticks
Washable White Glue
Rulers
Pencil Carry Case
Antibacterial Wipes
Facial Tissue
Hand Sanitizer
Hand Soap
2 Pocket Folders
Construction Paper
Pencil Sharpener
Blue of Black Ink Pens
10 Digit Scientific Calculators
Highlighters
Book Bags
Chips, (kid friendly)
Cookies
Apple Sauce
Fruit Cups
Individually Packaged Cereals
Pudding Cups
Pretzels
Goldfish Snack Crackers
Fruit Snacks
100% Juice Boxes