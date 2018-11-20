//Vikings Fans Invited to Pre-Black Friday Sendoff

Share with friends













LOWNDES – With a shutout win over Westlake High the Lowndes Vikings advance to the quarterfinal round of the 2018 state football playoffs. On Friday November 23, the Vikings will travel to Loganville, GA to play the Grayson Rams in the third round.

Thursday is Thanksgiving and the Vikings team and coaches wish everyone a wonderful holiday time. Once again the varsity players and coaches will be rolling out Thursday afternoon and headed to Grayson to prepare for another victory in their march to the Mercedes Benz state championship game.

They are asking all Viking fans to come out after Thanksgiving dinner for a little Pre-Black Friday special sendoff of support for the Vikings coaches and team. The buses will leave at 5:30 pm from the home side of the stadium.

Before and immediately after the team leaving, the Viking merchandise booth and trailer will be open with Black Friday specials. For every fan that shows up for the sendoff all merchandise will be discounted 1 percent off the list price. If 25 fans show up everything will be 25 percent off. If 50 fans show up everything will be 50 percent off.

If 100 or more fans show up a select merchandise table will be 100 percent off – limit one free item per person – and all other merchandise will be half off.

There will be long-sleeved and other items to help you keep warm as you cheer the Vikings on to victory at Grayson High. This is also an opportunity to get an early Black Friday jump on your Christmas shopping.

Go Vikings!