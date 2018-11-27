//Vehicle Found Submerged in Albany Lake

ALBANY, GA – According to a report this morning from WALB, Albany first responders went to the boat landing at Cromartie Beach Tuesday morning to investigate a report of a vehicle in the lake.
Following a 911 call at 7:27 a.m. Tuesday in which a citizen reported seeing a car in the water, the Albany Fire Department’s water rescue squad put a boat in the water, and a roll-back truck was sent to the scene, along with a fire truck.
A cable was attached to the vehicle, and it was pulled to the ramp around 8 a.m.
The vehicle is believed to be empty.