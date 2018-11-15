//VECA Celebrates Thanksgiving

VALDOSTA – Parents, family, and friends joined VECA’s students for the school’s annual Thanksgiving lunch.

Centerpieces on the tables for the Thanksgiving meal were created by VECA’s Museday Tuesday Club members this semester. Students displayed colorful acrylic self-portraits, festive paper pumpkins, and watercolor harvest corn on canvases. Museday Tuesday members and 6th grade students Timothy Kelsie and Nadia Whitt welcomed guests. Dr. Mae McKinney, principal, honored the cafeteria staff for the wonderful food. Students enjoyed lunch with their loved ones as Valdosta Early College Academy kicked off the holiday season.