//VCS Announces Early Dismissal Friday Nov 16

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will have an early dismissal on Friday, November 16. We have multiple extracurricular buses traveling on Friday and still have a shortage of bus drivers. Having early dismissal will assist us in getting all of our students home in a safe and timely manner on Friday.

The early dismissal schedule is as follows:

High School: 12:00 pm

Middle Schools: 12:30 pm

Elementary Schools: 1:00 pm

Horne Learning Center: 12:00 pm

VECA: 12:00 pm

Please watch for specific dismissal procedures from your student’s school.