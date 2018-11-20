//Valdosta’s Policemen and Firemen Bring Christmas Cheer to Children

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department and the Valdosta Fire Department are collecting donations for their annual Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Firefighter programs.

The purpose of these programs is to brighten the holiday season for Valdosta families by providing selected youth ages 4-12 with some holiday shopping money. Each youth participant at the following events will be paired with a public safety professional, who will serve as a positive role model as well as a designated shopping buddy.

The Shop with a Firefighter program will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Wal-Mart Supercenter located at 340 Norman Drive.

The Shop with a Cop program will take place on Monday, Dec. 17, at the Wal-Mart Supercenter located at 3274 Inner Perimeter Road.

These holiday youth programs rely solely on monetary donations. Donations can be made payable to “Valdosta Shop with a Cop” or “Valdosta Shop with a Firefighter” and may be dropped off at either the Police Department, located at 500 N. Toombs Street, or at the Fire Department, located at 106 S. Oak Street.

Children nominated for either program must live and attend school in the City of Valdosta and must be recommended by a police officer, firefighter, teacher or school principal. While both programs focus on providing for youth with financial needs, the VFD’s program also seeks to identify and help Valdosta youth who are survivors of home fires.

For more information or to donate to these youth holiday events, contact VPD Officer Randall Hancock at 229-242-2606 ext. 4090 or VFD Tangela Rowe at 229-333-1835.