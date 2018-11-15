//Valdosta Junior Service League to hold 45th Annual Merry Marketplace Shopping Extravaganza

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Junior Service League hosts the 45th Annual Merry Marketplace November 17 – 18, 2018 at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.

Kick off the 2018 holiday season with more than 100 merchants from across the southeast in one convenient location. “We are excited to have vendors ranging from holiday and home decor, women’s and men’s fashion, children’s clothing, food and more,” said MMP Chairman Erica Stone. Proceeds from Merry Marketplace help fund Valdosta Junior Service League community projects that benefit the health, education and welfare of Lowndes County and surrounding areas.

Merry Marketplace shopping hours are Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 18, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $1 for children up to age 12, cash only, and available at Steel’s Jewelry, Little Options, Only Options, City Market, and at the door. Military are admitted free on Sunday with Military ID.

There are more special events happening during Merry Marketplace:

Early Bird Shopping is Saturday, 8 – 10 a.m., with complimentary coffee and refreshments. Tickets are $10 per person and include admission to Merry Marketplace all weekend long.

Children’s Character Breakfast is Saturday, at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Children can enjoy face painting and take pictures with twenty characters, including favorites like Mickey and Minnie, Spiderman, Belle, Batman, and Poppy Troll. Tickets are $15 per person and include breakfast of Valdosta favorites. All in attendance must have a ticket if age 2 or older. Children’s Character Breakfast ticket includes admission to shop Merry Marketplace all weekend long.

Pictures with Santa are available inside the conference center on Saturday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 12 – 4:30 p.m. Photo packages sold separately.

“We want to thank all the businesses that support Merry Marketplace and the vendors that participate. They make this event possible and allow us to give back to the community year after year,” said MMP Chairman Meshea Hardeman.

For more information about Merry Marketplace visit facebook.com/ VJSLMerryMarketplace