//Valdosta City Schools Awarded for Stellar Public Relations

VALDOSTA – Each year, the Georgia School Public Relations Association (GSPRA) acknowledges school PR professionals who demonstrate exceptional communications skills by producing outstanding publications, photography and electronic media. This evaluation program is designed to provide recognition and professional support for those who do great work in communicating with parents, staff, the media, community members, business partners and other specialized publics.

For this year’s publication contest, Valdosta City Schools (VCS) was recognized with eight awards, two of which were “Best in Category” winners. The Best in Category for the Code of Student Conduct in the handbooks division was the third consecutive win and fourth time overall.

The director of public relations, Jennifer Steedley, submitted the plan for the Dedication of the New Valdosta High School in the Special Events Category. This plan received the Gold Award of Excellence as well as the Best in Category for Special Events. The judges commented, “Now this is how you do a school grand opening!”

In the area of special purpose publication, the annual report, “Imagine the Possibilities” was a Gold Award of Excellence winner and the yearly Facts and Figures folder was a Silver Award of Excellence. The judges said, “Very cool way to distribute general information about your school. Well done.”

This year, the district also included two entries in the electronic media category. The “Welcome to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium” hype video and “come to School” attendance awareness video for Pinevale Elementary School, both garnered Silver Awards of Excellence. The submission in the area of Internet Website, the district website, gocats.org, was awarded the Gold Award of Excellence. Finally, VCS Social Media platforms received the Silver Award of Excellence.

“These awards represent a large team of dedicated professionals who seek to bring positive publicity to our schools, students and staff. We all agree that it is hard to call something ‘work’ when you love what you do,” said Jennifer Steedley, director of public relations with Valdosta City Schools. For more information on any of the award entries contact the Office of Public Relations at VCS by calling (229) 671-6065 or email Jennifer Steedley at jsteedley@gocats.org.