//Unemployment Rate Falls in South Georgia

Share with friends













PHOTO CREDIT: markbutler.org

VALDOSTA – Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that the Southern Georgia region gained employed residents and lowered its unemployment rate in September.

At the same time, the 18-county area saw its labor force and initial claims dip down. All major indicators are remain positive for the year.

“Our communities across the state continue to thrive,” Butler said. “Local economies continue to add jobs and see other indicators like employment and labor force grow over time. It has become almost routine for some of our local areas to set records.”

The September unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, down by .5 percent from August. It was 4.8 percent one year ago.

The labor force fell in September by 891 to reach 179,260 total members. The number has climbed by 718 over the past 12 months, or an average gain of more than 60 per month.

The Southern Georgia region gained 54 employed residents in September, pushing its total to 172,992. That number has grown by 2,982 over the past year, or an average monthly gain of about 250.

Initial claims for unemployment fell by about 2 percent for the month. They are down by about 24 percent when compared to last September.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 724 active job postings in the Southern Georgia region for September.

The Southern Georgia Regional Commission includes Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner, and Ware counties.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.

DATA FOR THE METRO AREAS ARE ATTACHED. TABLES AND GRAPHS REFLECTING LABOR MARKET DATA ARE AVAILABLE AT: http://dol.georgia.gov/ current-labor-force-data-and- graphs