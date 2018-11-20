//Troopers Bracing for Busy Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend on State Roads

Share with friends













(ATLANTA, GA) – The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is 102-hours long, beginning at 6 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 21, and ending at 11:59 a.m. on Sun., Nov. 25.

“In an effort to reduce traffic crashes and deter bad driving behaviors, troopers will be patrolling interstates and secondary roads throughout the state during the holiday period”, said Colonel Mark W. McDonough, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

According to AAA, this year we will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005. They are predicting that the vast majority of travelers – 48.5 million – will be traveling by automobile.

“Plan your road trips wisely and allow plenty of time to reach your destination,” said Colonel McDonough. “Also remember to always buckle up, follow the speed limit, and under no circumstances should you drive distracted or impaired,” he added.

During the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 665 crashes that resulted in 373 injuries and 11 fatalities. In addition to crash investigations, troopers arrested 278 people for driving under the influence, while issuing 11,184 citations and 15,507 warnings.

During the holiday period, an updated traffic fatality count will be published on the Department of Public Safety’s Twitter page: http://www.twitter.com/ga_dps.