//Tree House Employees and Volunteers Named SGMC Hospital Heroes

VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County recognized employees and volunteers of the Tree House, a local thrift store, as hospital heroes for November. The Tree House is a donation based, upscale thrift shop that benefits patient care at Hospice of South Georgia and Langdale Hospice House.

Since opening five years ago, $134,000 in proceeds have been donated to Hospice of South Georgia and the Langdale House House. HOSG is a community based, not-for-profit provider of care, serving eight counties in South Georgia.

The Tree House serves as an ongoing fundraiser to support charitable care, selling donated items such as clothing or furniture. “The community has been very generous with wonderful donations to the store, allowing the store to be profitable every year since opening,” said Susan Bowden, Executive Director of HOSG. “Additionally, the Tree House could not be successful without our wonderful volunteers,” she continued.

Hospital Hero honorees included: Vanessa Fletcher, Roger Colton, Dodie Brady, Tom Randall, Mike Brady, Bessie Ferguson, Kathleen Hamil, Sharon Moore, Maggie Davis, Bill Meli, and Darlene Hendley. Volunteers not present included: Darren Ellingsworth, Brenda Freeman, Ellen More, Sheila Walker and Tara Colton.

Pictured: Front row: Bill Meli, Vanessa Fletcher. Bessie Ferguson, Kathleen Hamil, Sharon Moore. Back row: Johnny Ball, Susan Bowden, Darlene Hendley, Maggie Davis, Roger Colton, and Tom Randall.