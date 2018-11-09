//Three Arrested on Ponderosa Drive for Peddling Drugs

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Over the past several weeks, numerous complaints were received by the Valdosta Police Department regarding illegal narcotic sales within the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive. Valdosta Police Department’s narcotics detectives began investigating the complaints.

Following a lengthy investigation, narcotics detectives identified two residences selling drugs.

On Thursday, November 8, 2018, the VPD Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of members of the Power Squad, K-9 Unit, Person’s Crime and Property Crimes Unit, along with the Department of Community Supervision, executed search warrants at the two residences which were both located on Ponderosa Drive.

The search warrant at the first location resulted in detectives seizing 253.9 grams of marijuana, 22.5 grams of cocaine, 85.3 grams of Alpha-PVP (a/k/a Flakka), all with a combined street value of approximately $15,858.

Eric Dewayne Williams, 36, and Cory Tyrone Clark, 35, were both arrested at this location.

Williams will be charged with felony possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug-related objects, a misdemeanor.

Clark will be charged with felony possession of cocaine, marijuana and schedule I Alpha-PVP (Flakka) with intent to distribute, and misdemeanors for obstruction of an officer, and possession of drug-related objects.

The search warrant at the second location resulted in detectives seizing 174.9 grams of marijuana, 56 whole “Ecstasy” (MDMA) pills, 17 partial “Ecstasy” pills, 13 tablets of a schedule III narcotic, Dronabinol – which is used to treat nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy in people who have already taken other medications to treat this type of nausea and vomiting without good results. Dronabinol is also used to treat loss of appetite and weight loss in people who have acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Dronabinol is in a class of medications called cannabinoids. It works by affecting the area of the brain that controls nausea, vomiting, and appetite, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

According to a report from the Valdosta Police Department, the total street value of the second residence’s confiscated drugs was $4,833.

Leroy Lasignor Romer, 37, was arrested at this location, and will be charged with felony possession of marijuana and MDMA with intent to distribute, felony possession of schedule III narcotics, and possession of drug related objects – a misdemeanor.

All three were transported without incident to the Lowndes County Jail, pending their charges.

“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful to the multiple citizens that came forward to report the illegal narcotics sales that were taking place in an area frequented by local residents and school children,” remarked VPD’s Lt. Adam Bembry. “VPD also recognizes the long hours of work by all involved officers and the assistance of the Department of Community Supervision.”