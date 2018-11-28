//“They Are Here”: SGMC Surveys Being Conducted by Joint Commission End Today

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Wednesday, November 28, 2018 – At the monthly South Georgia Medical Center Hospital Authority meeting held this morning, Chairman Sam Allen announced that the Joint Commission was on the premises since Monday and would complete both its follow-up and regular surveys.

The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization, which accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards.

Chairman Allen said he had not met the Joint Commission representatives but that they should complete their work by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve been surveyed out,” Allen said. “We’re looking forward to getting this done.”

Allen said he is “confident” SGMC will be re-accredited post-inspection.

SGMC has been under fire regarding its accreditation status since a Joint Commission earlier this year delivered a “preliminary denial of accreditation” on September 19. Though that particular survey has not been made public, it reportedly was based on “threats to patients or other individuals served.”

Loss of accreditation could be fatal for SGMC’s future.