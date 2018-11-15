//The City of Valdosta Tree Commission Hosted Lunch and Learn Tree (ID) for Beginners

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On November 14, The City of Valdosta Tree Commission hosted a Lunch and Learn focuses on ‘Tree ID for Beginners’. The workshop was held at the City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room.

Jody Walthall of Native Nurseries in Tallahassee went over the basics of tree characteristics, terminology, and how to identify them in the field. Walthall talked about plant classification and the different shapes and colors of leaves. Walthall also identified things such as buds, flowers, insect damage, and much more.

During the workshop the class participated in discussions and hands on learning exercises, followed by a question and answer session to put their new knowledge to the test.

The workshop was sponsored by the Valdosta Tree Commission. For more information, please call the Valdosta Stormwater Department at 229-259-3530.