//Suspect on Run Following N. Ashley Boost Mobile Hold-Up

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is searching for a man who held up Boost Mobile Telephone on North Ashley Street as employees were opening around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, November 13, 2018.
The robber confronted two employees, holding them at gunpoint. The gunman ran off with the store’s money, according to the VPD. No one was injured in the incident.
Police are still searching for the suspect, described as a black man, about 5’3 to 5’6, with a tattoo, wearing a red hoodie and white pants.
Authorities are attempting to enhance surveillance video to identify the man.
The Valdosta Police Department is asking the public to call with any information at (229) 242-2606.