//State Troopers Collecting Toys for Toys Donations Dec 1

VALDOSTA – Georgia State Patrol troopers from Post 31-Valdosta will be at Walmart on Inner Perimeter Road on Saturday, December 1 from 8 a.m. till noon collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

All toys and donations collected during this event will benefit children in Lowndes County this Christmas. During the event, troopers will partner with Safe Kids Lowndes County and will also be conducting child safety seat checks.

If you would like to have your child restraint checked to ensure it is properly installed, just come by the event and they will gladly assist you.