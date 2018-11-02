//Sewer Main Rehab at North Toombs St and Central Ave Nov 5

During this time, the center lane heading west on Central Avenue will be closed and traffic will be shifted into an alternate lane. This work is scheduled to be completed at 3:00 a.m. the following day, weather permitting.

All traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists approaching the work zone. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and follow the traffic devices set in place.

If you have any questions, please call the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.