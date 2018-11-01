//See Proposed Plan to Widen Jerry Jones Drive/Eager Road

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Long time talk of widening Jerry Jones Drive/Eager Road in Valdosta has moved a bit close to potentially becoming reality with a proposed plan that the public is invited to view Nov. 8.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is holding a public information open house from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Valdosta Middle School cafeteria at 110 Burton Ave. There will not be a formal presentation. Representatives from all phases of project development, including design, construction, utilities, traffic operations and right of way, will be there to answer questions. Displays will also be available. Written comments about the proposal can be submitted or dictated to a court reporter.

The proposed project runs from Baytree Road to North Oak Street. The existing two travel lanes are 11 feet wide. That would not change, but a 12-foot two-way turn lane would be added and the project would provide for curb and gutter, grass shoulder and sidewalk along the entire corridor. Drainage structures would also be installed to eliminate ditches.

The road, which carries traffic from the commercial area around Valdosta Mall to the north side of town, operates insufficiently. The current construction estimate is approximately $13 million with an estimated construction time of 24 months. At this time the project is scheduled to be advertised for bid in 2020.