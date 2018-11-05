//Rose Parade Float Carries Memento from SGMC Honoring Organ Donors

Share with friends













PHOTO: SGMC Interim CEO Bill Forbes signs a rose vial to be put on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float to represent South Georgia

AUGUSTA – South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to partner with LifeLink of Georgia to honor and remember those who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. On January 1, 2019, the Donate Life Rose Parade® Float titled, Rhythm of the Heart, will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEO’s across the country, including Interim CEO Bill Forbes of SGMC,alongside dedications celebrating transplant recipients and living donors, honoring deceased donors, and thanking individuals and groups who support and take part in the donation and transplantation community.

Forbes shared, “With this rose vial signing, SGMC publicly recognizes our staff’s dedication and commitment to organ and tissue donation. We are excited to be part of this celebration of life watched by millions on New Year’s Day.”

Since its debut on New Year’s Day 2004, the Donate Life Rose Parade float has become the world’s most visible campaign to inspire people to become organ and tissue donors. In addition to the 40 million viewers who watch the Rose Parade on TV and along the parade route, hundreds of events are held in cities and towns around the country to complete the “floragraphs” (floral portraits) of donors that adorn the float.

And, dedicated roses placed by donor families, transplant recipients and candidates, hospitals, transplant centers and organ, tissue and eye recovery organizations nationwide create floral jewels that ornament the base of the float. Each dedicated rose is placed in a vial that carries a unique, personal message of love, hope and remembrance, and honors donors, recipients, and others who have been touched by organ and tissue donation.

For the thousands of Georgians listed for a life-saving transplant, organ donation offers hope for a longer life. Anyone can be a potential donor, regardless of age or medical history; a single donor can save or improve the lives of nearly 75 people. Visit www.DonateLifeGeorgia.org to register your donation decision. You may also register when obtaining or renewing a driver license or state identification card.