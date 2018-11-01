//Roadway Repairs at 500 Block of North Lee St

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Utilities Department will be performing repairs to the roadway located at 508 North Lee Street on Thursday, November 1, 2018. The dirt base will be removed and workers will apply concrete to the roadway. During the repair, the 500 block of North Lee Street will be closed from Hamilton Street to Webster Street. Work is scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the following day.
Detour signs were put in place to route traffic in the area beginning Wednesday, October 31, 2018.
Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists approaching the area during the repair. Motorists, as always, are urged to drive with caution and follow the traffic devices set in place.
If you have any questions, please contact Feretz Mitchell Berrian at the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.