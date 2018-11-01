//N. Forrest Street, Euclid Circle Sewer Collection Manhole

This work will require traffic flaggers to be in place between Shealy Place and Page Drive. All southbound traffic will be shifted to the northbound lane with the flow of traffic. Traffic control and devices will be in place to inform motorists of the lane closure and shift.

Work is scheduled to be completed the same day, weather permitting. Motorists are asked to please drive with caution and adhere to the traffic warning signs for their safety and the safety of others.

If you have any questions, please call Feretz Mitchell Berrian at the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.