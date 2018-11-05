//Murder Trial for Doricien Begins Tuesday Morning, Nov 6

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — On Tuesday, November 6, 2018, the murder trial will begin on the fifth floor of the County Administrative Building in Courtroom 5-C for Jean Claude Doricien.

Doricien, 31, was indicted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, for the shooting death of Tovara Flowers, 39 on October 24, 2017 around 10:30 a.m. The shooting took place at the Ora Lee West housing complex at the 600 block of East Jane Street.

Flowers, 39, was shot multiple times and was beloved in his community. Though alive when Valdosta police officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived, CPR was not enough to save him and he died later at the hospital.

Doricien was identified as the shooter when he was seen on a video surveillance running from the area of the crime and was located near the intersection of East Moore Street and North Forrest Street.

The trial is scheduled to begin 9:30 a.m. Southern Circuit Judge Brian McDaniel will be presiding.