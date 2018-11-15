//Multi-Agency Warrant Sweep Thursday, One Man on Run

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – At 5 a.m. this morning, November 15, 2018, they gathered. Agents from the GBI, FBI, officers both uniformed and undercover from the Valdosta Police Department, Federal Marshals, probation services, Lowndes County Sheriff and deputies were ready by 5:30 a.m.

The mission, serve outstanding warrants. “We got together and started rounding them up,” Sheriff Ashley Paulk remarked.

Around noon on College Street at least a dozen police cruisers and undercover vehicles were lined up bumper to bumper on the cross street, Iola.

Sheriff Paulk confirmed than upon serving a warrant to one person they took off on foot and they were at that point searching for him with a K-9 unit. It is unknown at this time whether he has been captured. This is a developing story and Valdosta Today will update with more information as it is received.