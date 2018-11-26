//Monday Hearing on Fate of Tara Grinstead’s Accused Killers

Share with friends













OCILLA, GA – Tara Grinstead, a popular high school teacher from Ocilla, Georgia, disappeared 13 years ago. While the investigative trail grew cold, the hope to one day find her killer still burned.

A hearing this morning, November 26, 2018, a hearing has been set to determine if most charges should be dropped against the men accused in the killing because “too much time has passed since the disappearance,” according to a report from Associated Press.

Last year Ryan Alexander Duke was indicted on charges of murder, and Bo Dukes was indicted on charges which included tampering with evidence.

The judge at the hearing also will determine if the venue needs to change from the county where the 30-year-old Grinstead taught, which would move it out of Ocilla.