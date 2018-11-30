//Lowndes Vikings Bound for GHSA Semifinals

Share with friends













LOWNDES – The Lowndes High School Vikings have once more proven their might and are in Atlanta getting ready.

They will be playing against Milton High School in the 2018 GHSA 7A Semifinals beginning at 7 p.m. in Milton, Georgia tonight, Friday, November 30, 2018.

Around 5:30 p.m. yesterday, families, friends, and all-around Vikings fans turned out at Martin Stadium to say goodbye to the te

am and cheer them on. T-shirts, sweatshirts and other Vikings/Plowboys paraphernalia was being sold.

As the team came out headed for the parked buses, the crowd yelled and wagged homemade signs, cheerleaders shook their pompoms and all manner of hugs and back-pats and fist bumps and high fives went around.

Coach Randy McPherson rounded them all together with their supporters and spoke briefly about how prepared they were before waving them onto the buses.

Go Vikings!