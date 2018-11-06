//Lowndes County Schools Outperform State Average, 9th in District

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Lowndes County Schools outperformed the state average by earning the 9th highest district score on the 2018 College and Career Ready Performance Index. The CCRPI is Georgia’s statewide accountability system that measures schools and school districts on a 100-point scale based on multiple performance indicators.

Lowndes County elementary schools scored 83.7, the middle schools scored 87.4 and the high school scored 83.5. The state score for Georgia’s high schools was 75.3, the middle school score was 76.2, and the elementary school score was 77.8, according to the state’s release.

Lowndes County State Elementary School Score 83.7 77.8 Middle School Score 87.4 76.2 High School Score 83.5 75.3

The overall score for the school system was the highest in the Coastal Plains RESA area and tied for the 9th highest score in the state. The overall score for the school system was 84.5. The overall state score for 2018 is 76.6.

Score Lowndes County School System: 84.5 State of Georgia: 76.6

Lowndes Superintendent Wes Taylor said he believes the scores are possible due to the quality instruction delivered by caring and competent teachers.

“These scores reflect the dedication and commitment of our teachers who work tirelessly to meet the needs of our students,” Taylor said. “We are always striving to maintain high expectations for all our students.”

Lowndes Assistant Superintendent Rodney Green said he feels hardworking teachers and students earned the scores. He continued by stating that continuous improvement is key, as the scores reflect our findings during our district’s data retreat last June.

According to the release by the Georgia Department of Education, the 2018 CCRPI uses an updated calculation approved as part of Georgia’s state plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). 2018 scores are NOT comparable to any prior year. Any comparison, or statement that a school or district’s scores have “risen” or “dropped,” is incorrect.

As part of Georgia’s Every Student Succeeds Act state plan submitted and approved by the U.S. Department of Education in 2017, Superintendent Woods proposed substantial changes to the CCRPI calculation. Superintendent Woods said the CCRPI refinements would ensure a system of broad opportunities for students, rather than a focus strictly on standardized test scores, which he said were an important but incomplete measure of student achievement and school quality.