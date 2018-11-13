//Lowndes County Schools Early Dismissal Friday and Thanksgiving Break

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Lowndes County School System will have early dismissal this Friday, November 16. They will also be closed for Thanksgiving November 19-23.

The dismissal schedule will be:

11:30 – 1st load of elementary students dismissed

12:00 – 2nd load of elementary students and Lowndes High students dismissed

12:30 middle schools students dismissed

Prime Time will be available at the YMCA. If you have already paid for the week, it will not be any additional cost. The cost for non-Prime Time students will be $10.00