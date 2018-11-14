//Local Survivors and Advocates Unite Tomorrow for Nation’s Largest Lung Cancer Awareness Event
Local Survivors and Advocates Unite Tomorrow for Nation’s Largest Lung Cancer Awareness Event

VALDOSTA – Wednesday, November 15, 2017, Shine a Light on Lung Cancer Valdosta will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Cancer Center lobby at South Georgia Medical Center’s Pearlman Cancer Center. The event will be a joint effort between SGMC and the Lung Cancer Alliance (LCA), a patient advocacy and support nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C.

The local lung cancer community is coming together for the 10thAnnual Shine a Light on Lung Cancer event. Valdostans will join an anticipated 200 cities where Shine a Lights will be taking place in healthcare facilities this November during Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Shine a Light Valdosta will feature education and a celebration of survivorship to bring hope, inspiration and support to the Valdosta lung cancer community. Lung cancer is a leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. taking more lives annually than breast, prostate and colon cancers combined.

