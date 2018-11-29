//Local Designer Anna Battle Piloting Atlanta Fashion Show

VALDOSTA – Anna Battle, a Valdosta-based fashion designer, has made a name for herself with her local shop, Simply Anna’s Fashions & Creative Design located at 4333 Bemiss Road, Suite 11.

On Saturday, she’s fulfilling a career dream by taking it to Atlanta for a bold fashion show this Saturday, December 1, 2018 from 7-9 p.m. at Midtown Collective located at 2195 Defoor Hills Road, Suite L. Seating is limited and unless you get your tickets early it will be first come, first serve. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“This weekend will mark a milestone in my business,” Anna said. “I’m shocked and excited for this huge step..leap. I have longed to take my fashion show to other cities. Simply Anna’s will have it’s very first of many shows in Atlanta this weekend. I will be showcasing my Fall Collection in my Holiday Affair Fashion Show. I am so grateful of this opportunity and will never ever forget the love of God’s hand upon my life.”

Anna has been working nonstop to get the show on the road. “I’m working with the models right now, every day,” she said on the Wednesday before the show. “I don’t have time to do anything but prepare for the show on Saturday.”

The excitement in Anna’s voice is palpable.

“I believe in accentuating the positive in all people, specifically women, no matter what they believe are the negatives,” she said, adding “I believe there is beauty in everything, but everyone doesn’t take the time to notice.”

Anna is respected as one of South Georgia’s best seamstresses. In addition, Anna is a fashion consultant, stylist and event planner. Anna has been designing clothes for over 20 years throughout southern Georgia, and also has clients throughout the U.S. as well as in Russia.

Anna’s work has been featured in The Valdosta Daily Times, Selah Magazine and Valdosta Scene Magazine. Anna has piloted various fashion shows for The Valdosta Daily Times Administrative Day, South Georgia Natural Hair and Beauty Expo, Event 4 Women by Women, and Juneteenth. Annually, Anna showcases her work in her very own Simply Anna’s Fashion Shows.

In 2008, Anna established the Katherine Hood Memorial Scholarship Foundation in honor of her mother. Scholarships are given bi-annually to aid students in their pursuit of success in the competitive industry.

Two of her favorite quotes are, “everybody wants to be where someone knows their name,” and “you don’t have to be someone else to be beautiful.”

During the summer months, Anna works with innovative future designers and seamstresses in becoming the best of the best in the industry. She has also volunteered her time at Valdosta Middle School career days.

Anna is an active member of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) Lowndes/Valdosta. She worships at Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center, Valdosta and is married to the “wonderful” Edward Battle. They have three children and three grandchildren.

“Life is too short for regrets,” Anna said. “Live and learn from your mistakes and be happy. I love making people feel sensational by designing the clothing of their dreams.”