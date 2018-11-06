//LIVE Election Coverage on WVGA

Share with friends













Steve Nichols, host of The Morning Drive, will broadcast live tonight (11/6/18) on Newstalk 105.9 to cover live election results.

This special broadcast event, sponsored by Valdosta Transmission, will begin at 6pm and go until 11pm or later. Steve will also feature several special guests during the broadcast and will take calls on the air at (229) 241-1059.

The broadcast can be heard on 105.9 fm or the WVGA live online stream, HERE.

There will also be a live video stream from the WVGA studios on The Morning Drive facebook page, HERE.

