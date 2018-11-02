//LHS Grad Ian Bennett Presides Over National FFA Convention

Share with friends













INDIANAPOLIS – Ian Bennett, Lowndes High School graduate and National FFA Officer, completed his year of service and at this year’s National FFA Convention, which had more than 69,000 in attendance. During his year-long commitment, he represented the National FFA Organization – which has over 650,000 members – nationally and internationally. Bennett spent this past year traveling the country to various FFA activities, and he also visited Japan representing the FFA. During the convention, Bennett participated in all the opening ceremonies at general sessions, MCed several sessions, and delivered his retiring address. Bennett recognized his mentors including teachers James Corbett, Quinton Hadsock, and retired agriculture teacher Andy Harrison. He also recognized his parents, Dr. Marshall and Mrs. Mary Beth Bennett, before taking his final walk as a National Officer at the last general session.

Lowndes Schools had 3 FFA members win the National Agriscience Fair in 2 divisions. They were: Zach Daw – Food Systems, and, Parker Jones and Madison Webb – Power, Structural and Technical Systems. Other competitors included: Alexis Herring, Joe Corbett, Cayden Mathews, Zach Gay, Cedric Montgomery, Madison McDonald, Elizabeth Fisher, Tyler Freeman, Morgan Sysskind, Avery Fletcher, and Britton Davis from Lowndes Middle.

Landon Herring earned American Degree and was a National Finalist for star in Placement based on his work at Herring Farms. Herring has worked 6 years in this supervised agricultural experience, growing 9 different crops. Courtney Cameron competed in the Integrated Research Proficiency. Cameron is a sophomore and research scholar at the University of Georgia. Levi Herring also competed in the proficiency competition in Plant Systems. Levi completed 4 Plant Systems Research Projects, during his high school career. Trevor Ross was a Finalist in the Diversified Livestock Proficiency. Trevor worked with seven species of livestock over his FFA career.

Clay Parker, a Georgia FFA State Officer, and Gabby Daugherty served as a Delegates of the Georgia FFA Association to the National Convention. They served on committees to help give input on future directions and operations of the National FFA Organization. They also voted on issues from the floor of the Convention.

Several members served as Courtesy Corps: Kendyll Warren, Paige Jones, Jake Ryan, Katelynn Gay, Madison Price, Kaitlin Hurst, and Jayda Spell. From Lowndes Schools, 53 total FFA members and family members were in attendance at the National Convention. These members and guests also had VIP passes to the last general session where they watched as President Trump spoke to the Convention – the first president to do so since 1987.

PHOTO: 7 Lowndes FFA members were named Top Three Finalists in the National Agriscience Fair: Liz Fisher, Madison McDonald, Madison Webb, Parker Jones, Zach Daw, Avery Fletcher, and Morgan Sysskind.