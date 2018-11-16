//Leadership Lowndes Announces Class of 2019
Local NewsNovember 16, 2018

Leadership Lowndes Announces Class of 2019

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Leadership Lowndes Board of Trustees is proud to announce the Leadership Lowndes Class of 2019.

The mission of Leadership Lowndes is to build a better Lowndes County by exposing existing and emerging leaders to local challenges and opportunities, to build networks that seek to address long-term solutions to community needs, and to prepare members for a more active role in community leadership.

“It’s always tough to choose the new class members in each class and this year was no different,” said Angie Crawford, 2019 President of Leadership Lowndes. “We believe this group of 30 leaders that were chosen will carry on the great tradition on Leadership Lowndes and make a positive impact in our community”, said Crawford.

The 2019 Leadership Lowndes Class members consist of a variety of local professions with differing backgrounds. They include:

 

  • Jeanna Allums                         South Georgia Regional Library System
  • Lauren Brown                          LEA, PC
  • Dr. Joe Buck                           Shoreline Church
  • Vivian Miller-Cody                   Valdosta City
  • Joe Dukes                          Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
  • George Foreman                     Options Now
  • Dr. Matthew Grant                   Valdosta State University/Valdosta Aquatics
  • Jody Hall                           Retired
  • Kara Hope Hanson                  Coleman Talley LLP
  • Zac Henry                          Blanton & Griffin Insurance Agency
  • Dr. Brad Lawson                      Georgia Christian School
  • Ashley Lindsay                        Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County
  • Shannon McConico                 Wiregrass Georgia Technical College
  • Beth Meeks                          Georgia Department of Agriculture
  • Catherine Nordin                     Valdosta State University
  • Berinda Nwakamma               Georgia Home Visiting Lowndes (LCCY) Independent Contractor
  • Alice Popielarz                      Pruitt-Health Hospice Valdosta
  • Jalessa Roberts                       Moody Air Force Base
  • Tangela Rowe                          Valdosta Fire Department
  • Dr. David Schott                       South Georgia Medical Center
  • Matt Seber                          Georgia Power Company
  • Adam Setser                         Kerrigan Davis Capital and Risk Management
  • Bill Shenton                        Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts
  • Deanna Smith                          The Investment Centre at CBC Bank
  • Col. Brian Stumpe                   Moody Air Force Base
  • Tripp Templeton III                   Express Employment Professionals of Valdosta
  • Rico Tucker                         Hahira Middle School
  • Ashley Tye                            Lowndes County Board of Commissioners
  • Lance Wilcher                        Greenleaf Center
  • Dr. Will Wright                         Valdosta Animal Hospital

The new class will have big shoes to fill as the 2018 class raised over $80,000 for five local charities and completed hundreds of hours of volunteer time aiding the Valdosta-Lowndes County Community.

The 2019 New Class Reception will be held at the Turner Center for the Arts on December 6, 2018. The annual Class Retreat will be held January 4-6, 2019 at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel.

For more information on Leadership Lowndes visit leadershiplowndes.com.

TAGS:

Related posts