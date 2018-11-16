//Leadership Lowndes Announces Class of 2019

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Leadership Lowndes Board of Trustees is proud to announce the Leadership Lowndes Class of 2019.

The mission of Leadership Lowndes is to build a better Lowndes County by exposing existing and emerging leaders to local challenges and opportunities, to build networks that seek to address long-term solutions to community needs, and to prepare members for a more active role in community leadership.

“It’s always tough to choose the new class members in each class and this year was no different,” said Angie Crawford, 2019 President of Leadership Lowndes. “We believe this group of 30 leaders that were chosen will carry on the great tradition on Leadership Lowndes and make a positive impact in our community”, said Crawford.

The 2019 Leadership Lowndes Class members consist of a variety of local professions with differing backgrounds. They include:

Jeanna Allums South Georgia Regional Library System

Lauren Brown LEA, PC

Dr. Joe Buck Shoreline Church

Vivian Miller-Cody Valdosta City

Joe Dukes Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

George Foreman Options Now

Dr. Matthew Grant Valdosta State University/Valdosta Aquatics

Jody Hall Retired

Kara Hope Hanson Coleman Talley LLP

Zac Henry Blanton & Griffin Insurance Agency

Dr. Brad Lawson Georgia Christian School

Ashley Lindsay Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County

Shannon McConico Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Beth Meeks Georgia Department of Agriculture

Catherine Nordin Valdosta State University

Berinda Nwakamma Georgia Home Visiting Lowndes (LCCY) Independent Contractor

Alice Popielarz Pruitt-Health Hospice Valdosta

Jalessa Roberts Moody Air Force Base

Tangela Rowe Valdosta Fire Department

Dr. David Schott South Georgia Medical Center

Matt Seber Georgia Power Company

Adam Setser Kerrigan Davis Capital and Risk Management

Bill Shenton Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts

Deanna Smith The Investment Centre at CBC Bank

Col. Brian Stumpe Moody Air Force Base

Tripp Templeton III Express Employment Professionals of Valdosta

Rico Tucker Hahira Middle School

Ashley Tye Lowndes County Board of Commissioners

Lance Wilcher Greenleaf Center

Dr. Will Wright Valdosta Animal Hospital

The new class will have big shoes to fill as the 2018 class raised over $80,000 for five local charities and completed hundreds of hours of volunteer time aiding the Valdosta-Lowndes County Community.

The 2019 New Class Reception will be held at the Turner Center for the Arts on December 6, 2018. The annual Class Retreat will be held January 4-6, 2019 at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel.

For more information on Leadership Lowndes visit leadershiplowndes.com.