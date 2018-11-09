//Langdale Honda Presents Check to SGMC Cancer Center

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Thursday, November 8, General Manager Tom Kelly and the staff at Langdale Honda presented a check to South Georgia Medical Center’s Pearlman Cancer Center in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Executive Director of the SGMC Foundation, Elizabeth Vickers, accepted the enormous check, explaining that the money would go towards a number of cancer-related items and programs.

“This is the largest check from our community partners, specifically for breast cancer,” Vickers said.

“As one of Valdosta’s businesses we feel obligated to give back to the community,” commented Kelly. “Nothing could be better than breast cancer research because it effects almost everyone. We not only feel it’s our civic duty but an honor to give back to a worthy cause.”